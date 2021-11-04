John Lewis’ latest Christmas ad features an unexpected guest from outer space, Skye, who befriends a young boy with a penchant for creating his own Christmas jumpers – Nathan.

The pair meet when Nathen sees her ship seemingly crash land on his way home from school, and in the great Christmas tradition; goes to give her a welcome and some mince pies of course.

The song, as many will be asking, is a cover of “Together in Electric Dreams” by 20-year-old singer Lola Young.