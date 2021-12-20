Julia Roberts hilariously crashes George Clooney interview

Julia Roberts crashed George Clooney's recent interview in a funny video.

Clooney appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of the release of his new directorial effort, The Tender Bar, alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri.

However, midway through the interview, Roberts sidled her way onto Clooney’s screen sporting sunglasses and a stern look.

The actors and long-time friends are currently working together on a new film titled Ticket to Paradise.

Roberts sat in silence while Clooney pretended not to see her.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, man,” he told Kimmel after the host excitedly pointed Roberts out.

