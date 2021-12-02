Actor claims Jussie Smollett recruited him and his brother while staging attack

Two brothers arrested for an alleged attack on Jussie Smollett have told Chicago police how the ex-“Empire” actor orchestrated the hoax.

The actor allegedly told the brothers via text message to meet him “on the low,” paying for supplies and holding a “dry run” in downtown Chicago, a lead investigator testified Tuesday.

Abimbola Osundairo said Smollett instructed him to punch the actor but “not too hard.”

Osundairo claims Smollett said once he was on the ground, he should give him “a bruise” and “give him a noogie” - or rub his knuckles hard on Smollett’s head.

Sign up to our newsletters.