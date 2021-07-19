Video has been leaked from an exclusive Kanye West listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Footage from the event, at which phones were reportedly banned, appears to show the rapper premiering new material, fuelling speculation that he may be about to drop his long-awaited album “Donda.”

Internet personality Justin Laboy on Sunday claimed West had played for him and basketball player Kevin Durant.

“Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas,” Laboy tweeted. “Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.”