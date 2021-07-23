Kim Kardashian made a surprise appearance at Kanye West's Donda album release party on Thursday evening.

The rapper premiered his 10th studio album at a sold-out listening party at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta.

Kardashian arrived at the event with the couple's four children, six months after filing for divorce from West. Her sister, Khloe, was also present at the party.

West's much-anticipated album features collaborations from Jay-Z, Pusha T, Lil Baby and Travis Scott and is expected to release on Friday.