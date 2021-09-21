Kena: Bridge of Spirits is out now for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Sony’s latest console exclusive, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was one of the first games announced for the PS5 and is the very first game to come from studio Ember Labs.

A story-driven action-adventure title, players take control of the titular Kena, a spirit guide who helps the deceased move on to the spirit world. Aside from using her staff to battle enemies, Kena can recruit creatures known as the Rot to aid her in her quest.