Kim Kardashian pays tribute to late father Robert on his birthday

Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to her father, Robert Kardashian on what would be his 78th birthday.

The star, 41, and her siblings posted to celebrate their late father, who passed away as a result of esophaegal cancer on 30 September, 2003 at the age of 59.

Kim shared a throwback image of herself and her dad at a restaurant in the 90s, writing that she misses him.

She captioned the Instagram post: “Birthday selfie with my dad!

“We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998.”

Sign up to our newsletters here