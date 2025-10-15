Kim Kardashian has described co-parenting with Kanye West as “a lot of work,” revealing she hasn’t heard from the rapper in “a couple of months.”

The pair, who share four children, were married for nearly seven years before Kardashian, 44, filed for divorce in 2021.

Kim shared that she raises the kids “full time,” in a newly released Call Her Daddy interview.

“It’s all good, and we’re living our life, and then I just wake up and there's all these tweets about how I've kidnapped the kids, and I'm like, ‘It's not a kidnapping, it's a divorce,’” she said.

“I welcome a great, healthy relationship with my kids and their dad,” she said, adding, “I also protect them when it's time for that.”