Kim Kardashian says nothing can repair her and Kanye West’s marriage

Kim Kardashian West has insisted in new court documents that "no counselling or reconciliation effort" will repair her marriage to Kanye West.

The reality TV star filed court documents to fast-track her divorce from the Donda singer and requested to be legally single.

She claimed her lawyers have reached out to Ye to “move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution”.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to Respondent [Ye],” the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s filing said.

Sign up to our newsletters here.