Will Smith stars Richard Williams in the first trailer for King Richard, a biopic about the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

The usually clean-cut actor has grown out his hair and beard for the film, which is inspired by the true story of the Williams sisters’ determined father and how he pushed them to become the stars they are today.

The biopic follows Richard as he sees his daughters’ potential to become sporting greats and take the family away from the tough streets of Compton where they grew up.