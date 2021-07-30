Lady Gaga’s accent in House of Gucci trailer sends fans gaga

Lady Gaga fans are absolutely loving her Italian accent in the new House of Gucci trailer that’s been released for the upcoming Ridley Scott film.

The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the former wife of Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver), who was the head of the fashion firm in the Eighties.

The plot of the film is based on the lead-up to the trial of Reggiani, who was convicted of ordering her former husband’s murder outside his Milan office in 1995.