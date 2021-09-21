Neil Druckmann, who wrote and directed The Last of Us, is believed to also be directing some episodes of HBO’s TV adaptation. He’s already involved with the series as a writer and executive producer, but an updated production list from the Directors Guild of Canada lists Druckmann as one of the show’s five directors, alongside Jasmila Zbanic, Peter Hoar, Kantemir Balagov, and showrunner Craig Mazin.

HBO’s The Last of Us series will star Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as main characters Joel and Ellie, with a budget that reportedly exceeds the “eight-figure per episode mark.”