French actress Lea Seydoux has dropped out of the Cannes Film Festival after testing positive for Covid.

The 36-year-old, who is double-vaccinated and asymptomatic, is appearing in four films at the famous French Riviera event.

“Sadly, I have to self-quarantine in Paris and won’t be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year,” the James Bond star said in a statement. “I wish I could celebrate the return of cinema to my favourite festival, but it is in everyone’s best interest to err on the side of caution and do my part to keep everyone safe and healthy.”