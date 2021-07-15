The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD remaster features a number of improvements and new features.

One decade on from the game’s original Wii release in 2011, the Nintendo Switch version offers players a “smoother experience” through enhanced control options, additional “quality of life” features and even optional help from Fi.

Skippable cutscenes, streamlined item information and an enhanced framerate are just some of the features that contribute to a smoother gameplay experience on the Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases on 16 July.