Lewis Capaldi surprises commuters with impromptu performance of new single

Lewis Capaldi surprised travellers at London's St Pancras International train station when he hopped on the piano for a rendition of his new song 'Pointless'.

Crowds gathered to hear the Scottish singer belt out the track due for release on 2 December, before the 26-year-old handed out flyers advertising himself.

In a clip posted to TikTok, Capaldi can be seen complimenting a young girl on her piano-playing skills, before taking over, as people began to recognise him.

