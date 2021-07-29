Little Mix have been honoured with waxwork models at Madame Tussauds.

The statues portray the British pop group as a four-piece, including Jesy Nelson who left last December, alongside singers Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Fans have been granted a first look at the new editions to the famous tourist attraction's collection.

The scale wax carvings were unveiled to a select group of the Little Mix fanbase on Wednesday morning.

Following the departure of Nelson, the band have confirmed they will continue as a trio.