Little Mix members laugh and smile as they announce group is 'taking a break'

Little Mix has announced they will be taking a break following their Confetti tour next year.

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the band wrote on social media while sharing a video.

The video captures snapshots of Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall smiling, laughing and embracing each other throughout their time together as a girl band.

"We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay," they added while thanking fans for their support.

Sign up to our newsletters.