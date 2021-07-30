A dramatic recoupling took place on Thursday night's Love Island, as Casa Amor residents reunited with those in the original villa.

Host Laura Whitmore arrived to kick off the drama, which saw Hugo couple up with Amy, finally introducing his fellow contestants to a love interest.

But it was Toby's behaviour that really shocked the villa. He arrived at the firepit with new girl Mary to leave Abbie, his former partner, single.

She stayed loyal to Toby, putting on a brave face and saying "it is what it is" as he returned.