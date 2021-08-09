Love Island couple Millie Court and Liam Reardon are back on after the couple got back together this week.

The 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator was left heartbroken when Liam returned from Casa Amor following days of flirting and kissing new Islander, Lillie Haynes.

The couple's romance appeared diminished but thanks to the 21-year-old bricklayer’s relentless efforts to win Millie back, they're back on.

“I asked you a few days ago if you saw a future with us, and you said you didn’t know. Do you see a future with us now?” Liam asked her.

To his delight, Millie replied: “Yeah.”