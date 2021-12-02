Machine Gun Kelly said he injured himself while trying to impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has admitted that he once accidentally stabbed himself in an attempt to impress Megan Fox.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, the rapper showed host Jimmy Fallon a scar on his hand obtained while trying to impress Fox, who he met in March 2020.

Machine Gun Kelly had been gifted a knife by Travis Barker engraved with his new album on it and told Fox: “Check this out, this is sick.”

“I threw it up and it came and stuck in my hand,” he explained, with Fallon looking on in horror.

