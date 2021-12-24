Singer Maeta gets bitten in the face by snake while filming music video

Singer Maeta has shared a clip of herself being bitten in the face by a snake while filming a music video.

In the black and white video, the 21-year-old is seen lying on the floor in a sheer black outfit with a snake resting on her body.

As another snake is being draped across her chest, the other suddenly darts forward and bites her face.

Maeta is then seen recoiling from the snake and yanking it away.

“What I go through to make videos for y’all,” wrote the singer in the caption on Instagram.

