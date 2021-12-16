Maggie Gyllenhaal has spoken of her reluctance to direct husband Peter Sarsgaard in sex scenes for The Lost Daughter.

The Golden Globe-winning actor makes her directorial debut in the upcoming film and ahead of release, has spoken about how “strange” it was to watch the scenes unfold.

“I did think at first, ‘Maybe it’s not a great idea,’ and then I was like, ‘I’ve been with my husband for a long time. We’ve been through so much. I know my husband loves me’,” Gyllenhaal explained.

“The sexuality, it’s strange; it’s a weird part of our job.”

