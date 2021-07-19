WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV .

Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy has mixed feelings about NBC drama Manifest declaring it ‘watchable’ despite not being ‘high quality drama’.

The series tells the story of a group of passengers who were on board a flight that experienced severe turbulence. Mysteriously, they discover upon landing that five and a half years have passed on Earth, whilst they haven’t aged a day.

Jacob notes the similarity to hit show Lost, but says that it never emerges from Lost’s shadow.