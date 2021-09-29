Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’s Avengers game is coming to the Xbox Game Pass service on 30 September.Hunter Wolfe, community coordinator at Crystal Dynamics, explains in an Xbox Wire post that Game Pass subscribers will get access to the full game. This includes the multiplayer and all post-launch playable heroes and expansions such as the recently released War for Wakanda, which added Black Panther.It’s arrival on Game Pass coincides with a Quad XP event that is running from 30 September to 4 October, where players can earn quadruple experience when playing missions.