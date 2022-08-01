Binge or Bin’s Annabel Nugent says the BBC adaptation of Maryland loses none of the urgency, pertinence, or spontaneity of the stage show.

The TV adaptation of Lucy Kirkwood’s script-in-hand play, written in response to the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, follows the story of two women’s fraught experiences reporting cases of sexual assault to the police.

Annabel says the conscious decision not to show scenes of sexual violence makes it “no less upsetting to watch” and cautions viewers before watching.