Matt Damon has said he “stands with the LGBTQ+ community” in response to backlash over his comments about using a homophobic slur as a joke.

The Hollywood star said during an interview this week that his daughter had rebuked him for using what she called the “f-slur for a homosexual” in a joke he told “months ago”.

After facing criticism, Damon released a lengthy statement that claims he does not “use slurs of any kind” and reaffirmed his commitment to stand with the LGBTQ+ community.