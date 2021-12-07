Michael Sheen has said that he’s now a “not-for-profit actor” after selling his houses in the US and UK to fund the Homeless World Cup in Cardiff in 2019.

Sheen said he had a realisation after doing so that he could continue to funnel the money he earned from acting into charitable causes, saying: “There was something quite liberating about going, alright, I’ll put large amounts of money into this or that, because I’ll be able to earn it back again. I’ve essentially turned myself into a social enterprise, a not-for-profit actor.”