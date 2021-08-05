Miley Cyrus wants to help DaBaby be more “understanding” of the LGBTQ+ community following his homophobic comments at Rolling Loud festival.

The singer - who is a member of the community - has reached out to the rapper on social media after he was subject to widespread criticism from fellow artists.

Cyrus, however, insists she wants to "forgive" DaBaby and try to help him be more "open-minded".

She also urged fans not to "cancel" the rapper in a lengthy statement posted on social media.