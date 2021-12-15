Experts race to patch Minecraft's security vulnerability

A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.

The flaw may be the worst computer vulnerability discovered in years as it opens a loophole in software code that is ubiquitous in cloud servers and enterprise software used across industry and government.

It could allow criminals or spies to loot valuable data, plant malware or erase crucial information, and much more.

