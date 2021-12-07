MODOK reportedly coming to the MCU in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

MODOK is reportedly coming to the MCU in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

According to The Direct, MODOK is confirmed to appear in the threequel with rumours circulating Jim Carrey will play the villain.

They supposedly wanted to use MODOK in Marvel’s Agents of Shield, but were denied the chance as Kevin Feige was saving the character for a future film.

The recently released MODOK show on Hulu has also helped to introduce MODOK into the public consciousness, which makes now a great time to introduce him into the MCU.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here