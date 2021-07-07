After a very brief hiatus, our latest season of Music Box / Out of the Box continues with the brilliant Holly Humberstone. She first rose to attention supporting Lewis Capaldi on tour, and has since released her debut EP, Falling Asleep at the Wheel.

Her next (excellent) EP is due later this year. You can also catch her on a “Bad British Weather mini tour” in Cornwall and Brighton through August, ahead of her sold-out headline shows scheduled for November.

For Music Box, she performed “The Walls Are Way Too Thin”, “Overkill” and “Vanilla”. Enjoy!