We’re reaching the end of this Music Box season, but there are still a few episodes left. The latest is Meet Me at the Altar, a band at the forefront of the pop-punk revival.

Ahead of their new EP, Model Citizen (out 13 August), they treated us to a beautifully produced session of three of their original songs, including “Feel a Thing”.

They performed their songs “Feel a Thing”, “Now Or Never” (a brand new track you’re hearing exclusively for the first time on Music Box), and “Garden”.

Enjoy, and make sure you check out the EP in August!