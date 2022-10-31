Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).

In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.

A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.

“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.

“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.