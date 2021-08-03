WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent bemoans the fact that Netflix’s new dating show Sexy Beasts has ‘nothing below the surface to keep us engaged’.

Participants in the show don elaborate prosthetics to disguise their appearance. After a series of dates, participants choose who they feel they have matched with based only on personality.

Annabel notes that comedian Rob Delaney’s narration somewhat ‘redeems’ the show, but generally the series doesn’t have the ‘scope or breadth to make the difference’.