Olivia Rodrigo has announced her 2022 tour for hit album Sour with dates across the US and Europe with a handful of shows in the UK in July.

The “Good 4 U” singer will play two shows in London’s Eventim Apollo after visiting Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham for one night apiece.

The news comes as it was announced that Taylor Swift’s songwriting credit for Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” was removed from the Grammy nominations list after a submission error by her label.