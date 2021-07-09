WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent recommends Showtime dark comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida, singling out lead star Kirsten Dunst for being ‘at the top of her game’.

The show follows Kirsten Dunst’s character Krystal, a wife and mother in Greater Orlando, Florida as she becomes embroiled with a shady pyramid scheme.

Annabel hails the show as a ‘really intelligent but also darkly funny comment on money and ethics and America’.