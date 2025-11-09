Perrie Edwards breaks down in tears as she recalls anxiety she felt in Little Mix

Perrie Edwards became tearful when discussing her anxiety during her time in Little Mix, stating that she “didn’t want to let the girls down”.

Appearing on the BBC documentary Girlbands Forever, the singer recalled the first time she had a panic attack whilst they were touring in the US.

“ I didn't know what was happening at the time.. I didn't know really what anxiety was”, she said, revealing that she ended up in hospital, which she “really resented”.

“I didn’t want to upset them and being a member down, they had to do it without me, and I hated it”, she confessed, breaking down in tears.

She said she would try to put on a “brave face” as “you can’t be selfish” when part of a group.