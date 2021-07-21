Crashing, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's 'other' show, is 'a great precursor to Fleabag'

WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent recommends Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s lesser-known comedy series Crashing.

The series explores the group dynamic between tenants of a guardianship living in an dilapidated hospital.

Annabel praises the performances, declaring Waller-Bridge’s ability to ‘put together a stellar ensemble cast’ as one of her ‘greatest strengths as a creator’. Annabel also notes that the show is a ‘great precursor’ to Waller-Bridge’s hit show Fleabag.