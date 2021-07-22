Three sets of rare Pokemon cards are set to fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds at auction later this week.

The sealed decks, bought for £30 each two decades ago, were found in a box under the stairs by the owner during a house move.

David Wilson-Turner, head of Hansons Auctioneers’ toy department, estimates the cards will sell for over £30,000 - with a high estimate of £36,000.

“I think a lot of [the value] is nostalgia. Nineties toys in general are really going up in price at the moment,” he said when explaining the price.