Binge or Bin host Jacob Stolworthy praises Ryan Murphy’s Pose as it reaches its conclusion, calling it the ‘most important’ show Murphy has made.

The show depicts LGBTQ+ ball culture in New York in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jacob enjoys the show’s ability to ‘transport you to that time period’ and explore the experiences of the ‘fully fledged characters that we haven’t seen before on screen’, brought to life by performances that are ‘truly something to behold’.