Watch live as sculptures of Putin and Biden are burned at Valencia's Fallas festival

Watch live as the Las Fallas Festival in Valencia comes to a close and statues of Putin and Biden among others are burned.

In a centuries-old tradition, more than 700 ‘ninot’ statues displayed in the streets of Valencia will be burned on the last day of the festival.

Ninots are monumental statues made out of cardboard, wood, paper-machè and plaster.

This year, the war between Russia and Ukraine is the theme for many of the pieces that make up the ninots.

One ninot depicts Joe Biden, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin bowling.