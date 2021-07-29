A clip of the Queen saying “nah” on her 80th birthday has resurfaced - leaving fans in fits of laughter.

Her Majesty was filmed having a self-portrait painted by the now-disgraced Australian artist Rolf Harris.

In it, she says she “sees herself ageing”, and, when asked by Harris if that “upsets her”, the monarch replies, ‘Nah. Not really.”

Viewers claimed she “forgot she was the Queen for a second” as they likened her to the Eastender’s character Phil Mitchell.

BBC One first aired the clip on New Year’s day in 2006.