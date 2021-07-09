Ringo Starr celebrated his 81st birthday in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Friends and family were seen singing “happy birthday” to the former Beatle and chanted “peace and love” in front of a shiny peace-sign statue.

“It’s what I do, peace and love, you know, and it’s growing and I feel it’s like the pebble in the ocean,” the star said.

Starr has invited people around the globe to think, say or post #peaceandlove at noon their local time since his 68th birthday, when a reporter asked him what he wanted for his birthday. “Peace and love,” he replied.