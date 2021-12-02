Rob Rinder breaks down in tears over ITV’s anti-loneliness campaign on GMB

Rob Rinder broke down in tears on Wednesday’s Good Morning Britain as he discussed loneliness with co-host Susanna Reid, who suggested the topic had “broken” him.

The famous TV judge was unable to speak as he discussed ITV’s new campaign, 1 Million Minutes, which urges people to pledge their time to help combat loneliness.

“Now more than ever, we know how important being alongside each other at Christmas is,” Rinder emotionally said.

“You can make more money but you can’t make more time, it’s the most beautiful thing you can give.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.