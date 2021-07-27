Ronan Keating receives ‘substantial damages’ from News of the World over phone-hacking scandal

Former Boyzone member Ronan Keating has accepted “substantial damages” from the publisher of the News of the World over a long running phone-hacking scandal.

Keating, now a presenter on the BBC’s The One Show, brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) in April 2020, claiming his voicemail messages had been intercepted by their journalists.

The High Court heard on Monday (26 July) that the singer had identified a number of what he deemed to be “suspicious” articles published between 1996 and 2011 which he said contained his private information.