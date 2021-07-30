Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the streaming release of Black Widow.

The actor filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, alleging that the online release of the Marvel film violated her contract.

Black Widow was released on the same day in cinemas and on Disney+ earlier in July.

The filing alleges that Johansson’s compensation for the film was “largely based” on box office performance and that her contract with Dinsey stated it would be exclusively released in cinemas.