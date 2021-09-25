WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE .

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent applauds season 3 of Netflix’s Sex Education for expanding its cast to ‘become this really brilliant ensemble piece’.

The show chronicles the exploits of the students, families and staff of a secondary school in Wales. It tackles young people’s issues including diversity, sex and mental health.

Annabel opines that ‘all the characters are given equal screen time and care to evolve in ways that feel believable’.