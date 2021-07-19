The trailer for Sex Education season three has been released.

In the hilarious teaser, the most recognisable characters from Netflix’s hit show take part in a recruitment video for Moordale School.

Otis, Maeve, Jackson, Ola and Aimee all feature in the video, which also introduces new principal Miss Haddon, but one familiar face is missing.

Fans have been quick to point out that Dr Jean Milburn - played by Gillian Anderson - is absent from the trailer, but that isn’t surprising given it’s styled as a recruitment video for Moordale.

The third season of Sex Education will arrive on Netflix on 17 September.