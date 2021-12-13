Snoop Dogg mispronounces actor's and director's names during Golden Globes nominations

Rapper Snoop Dogg mispronounced acclaimed actors' names as he announced the 2022 Golden Globes nominations today (Monday).

The 50-year-old musician gathered a laugh from the audience after pronouncing actor Ben Affleck's name as "Been Afflay".

Realising his mistake, he laughed and added: "Ben Affleck, my fault. Sorry about that Ben."

Announcing the nomination for Best Director, Motion Picture nominee Denis Villeneuve, the rapper called him "Dennis Villain Uawver".

While announcing Ciarán Hinds' nomination in the same category he said: "Ca-Ron, no sorry, Karen Hinds. Work with me now."

