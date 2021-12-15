Bizarre Korean milk advert depicts women as cows

Seoul Milk were forced to apologise after there controversial advert seemingly appears to compare women to cows.

The advert shows a man secretly filming a group of women in a field as a wildlife documentary vocie-over describes the women’s stress-free lifestyle.

The women then transform into black and white cows as the man scares them by stepping on a twig.

The commercial has been branded sexist and was removed from Seoul Milk’s YouTube channel on December 8th.

